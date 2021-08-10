Some of last year’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens winners. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office is looking for the community’s help in identifying the region’s most remarkable young people for this year’s third annual installment of the “25 Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego” program, it was announced Tuesday.

Initiated in 2019, the program highlights youths aged 13-19 who are phenomenal at something they do. Some of the categories for this year’s awards include community service, leadership, writing, art, innovation and the courage to overcome adversity.

The goal of the program is to celebrate teens for their positive accomplishments and showcase the many ways in which they contribute to the success of their community.

“Celebrating the contributions of young people is particularly meaningful this year as we are transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Public Defender Randy Mize said. “We are confident there are many untold stories of youth demonstrating courage, spirit and unparalleled tenacity and we hope to hear some of those stories in the community nominations we receive for the Most Remarkable Teens 2021.”

All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition for the honor of being nominated.

Nominations must be completed and submitted no later than Sept. 21. The nomination form and list of award categories are available here.

The form can be emailed to connie.howard@sdcounty.ca.gov, or mailed to Connie Howard, San Diego County Public Defender Youth Council, 451 A St., Suite 1480, San Diego, CA 92101.

City News Service contributed to this article.