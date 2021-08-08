Boy tosses football at La Jolla Shores beach at sunset. Photo by Chris Stone

Dry and seasonal weather Sunday was expected to give way to increasing humidity and cloudiness as monsoonal moisture returns to Southern California.

Marine clouds were widespread again Sunday morning, both offshore and inland up to 25 miles, through 7 a.m., but the cloud layer was thin enough and expected to burn off quickly later, the National Weather Service said.

Above the marine layer and inland, skies were clear.

Today: A New Normal (temperatures near average)

Monday: The Monsoon Strikes Back (afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains)

Tuesday: The Return of the Flash Flood Threat (widespread thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts w/ heavy rain) pic.twitter.com/w7q8K7lm9f — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 8, 2021

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 75 degrees, 84 in the western valleys, 92 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains, and 113 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Higher humidity was expected to surge into the lower deserts Monday morning, and a few thunderstorms could develop over the mountains during the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms were predicted to become more numerous Tuesday as a weak disturbance approaches, the NWS said.

Flash flooding was expected be a concern in the mountains and deserts, where rainfall rates could easily exceed an inch per hour. Strong winds and hail were also possible. Light showers may continue overnight as the trough slowly lifts north.

The chance shifts a bit Wednesday, and trends lower through Friday as drier air filters in from the north.

Another influx of monsoonal moisture should arrive next weekend with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

City News Service contributed to this article.