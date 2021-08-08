Nonprofit San Diego Oasis is distributing more than 300 tablets, connectivity, and training to low-income older adults to prevent social isolation. Photo courtesy San Diego Oasis

A local nonprofit that supports seniors is seeking volunteers to train older adults interested in mastering technology via tablets, the internet and more.

Through its Digital Divide Program, San Diego Oasis provides Samsung tablets, internet for 12 months and training on how to engage with technology. A coupon is also offered for free classes to not only promote active learning, but engage with other local older adults.

Tech-savvy volunteers will both train seniors and help with the coordination and delivery of tablets.

The Digital Divide Program is available through partnerships with senior living facilities and organizations that serve older adults in need.

Corporate sponsors are also needed to allow San Diego Oasis to continue to offer classes for free or at low-cost.

The organization has distributed devices and trained more than 500 seniors since October.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or becoming corporate sponsors, may contact Jolyn Parker at 858-353-0439.