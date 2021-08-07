Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in San Bernardino County and is worth $14 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 2, 9, 12, 20, 39 and the Mega number was 5.

The winning ticket was sold at a Valero gas station in Highland.

Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a Roseville convenience store, and gas stations in Bakersfield and Calexico, and each is worth $11,607, the California Lottery announced.

The drawing was the eighth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold, which occurred July 10.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be $7 million.