Fog shrouds ships at Naval Base San Diego is this file photo from the Navy.

Fog brought cooler weather to the San Diego coast on Saturday morning as forecasters warned that county mountains and deserts could get thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Clouds should develop a little more this morning, but will mostly be confined to coastal areas,” the National Weather Service said. “Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler.”

But in the mountains and deserts, there is a 30% chance of potentially heavy rain.

“Monsoonal moisture will bring thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts this afternoon and evening, with heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding possible,” the weather service said.

Highs on Saturday were forecast to be 73 to 78 near the coast, 79 to 84 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 89 to 94 near the foothills, 87 to 93 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.

Forecasters said the weather will turn warmer and drier on Sunday.