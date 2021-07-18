Lightning over Miramar on Sunday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A monsoonal weather pattern over Southern California resulted lightning, thunder and scattered showers across San Diego County on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Widely scattered T-storms are occurring, with the heaviest activity across northern San Diego County. Frequent lightning is occurring with these cells,” the National Weather Service said in a statement at 5:15 a.m.

There were no immediate reports from Cal Fire of any brush fires sparked by the lightning.

The weather service said scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon on Sunday, primarily in the mountains. Heaviest rainfall will range from a quarter to a half of an inch.

Highs Sunday were forecast to be 74 to 79 near the coast, 80 to 85 inland, 84 to 89 in the western valleys, 90 to 95 near the foothills, 87 to 94 in the mountains and 105 to 110 in the deserts.

The humid, monsoonal weather pattern is expected to last through the coming week.

“High pressure aloft near the Four Corners will continue to bring warm, humid weather to Southern California next week along with chances of thunderstorms over the mountains each afternoon,” the weather service said.

