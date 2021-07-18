A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus on Sept. 5, 2018. (Megan Wood/inewsource)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.306, the ninth time in 11 days it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price is 1.3 cents higher than one week ago, 8.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.14 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has risen $1.07 since the start of the year, including a half-cent on Saturday, because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service