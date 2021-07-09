A view of the Anza-Borrego Desert from Mount Laguna in the Cleveland National Forest. Photo by Michael Romanov via Wikimedia Commons

A heat wave will bring blazing temperatures to the San Diego County mountains and deserts this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high-pressure system over the Great Basin will continue to expand westward, ushering in the sweltering conditions through Monday in most of the county, forecasters said.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday in the deserts. A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains.

Highs in the deserts could reach 120 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday, while the mercury in the mountains is expected to reach 102 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, high temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low 70s to low 80s in coastal areas, the low to mid 80s in the western valleys, the low to mid 90s near the foothills, the low 90s to low 100s in the mountains and the low to mid 110s in the deserts.

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.