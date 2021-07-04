Locals and visitors enjoy La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Clouds were predicted to gradually decrease Sunday afternoon over San Diego County, except for lingering stratus at the beaches, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures looked to be near or slightly below normal, mainly near the coast, for the rest of the Fourth of July.

For any fireworks viewing Sunday evening, most of the coastal clouds should be around 1,000 feet above the ground, while most areas more than 5-10 miles inland should be clear, forecasters said.

Happy Independence Day!



Warm summer weather will prevail today, with some high clouds drifting over the region.



If you're heading to the beach, be aware of elevated surf and a high risk of rip currents!



Check out the forecast highs for today below #cawx pic.twitter.com/zURvE9IdyM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 4, 2021

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are expected to reach 74 degrees, 80 inland, 83 in the western valleys, 92 near the foothills, 94 in the mountains, and 112 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Building high pressure this week was predicted to bring some warming to inland areas, the NWS said.

Moisture was expected to increase again for the second half of the week and could bring a few thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts.

Night and morning low clouds were forecast to continue near the coast through the week with partial afternoon clearing, forecasters said.

Temperatures should increase a little late this week given the upper high strengthening a bit and moisture likely remaining just moderate, the NWS said.

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday in the mountain passes and on the desert slopes, with minimum relative humidity of 8-15% and westerly winds 15-25 mph with peak gusts to near 35 mph.

— City News Service contributed to this article