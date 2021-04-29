Beachgoers enjoy warmth and sea breezes in Pacific Beach. File photo by Chris Stone

A high-pressure system over California will bring some of the hottest temperatures of the year on Thursday and especially Friday, before the region cools off over the weekend.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting Friday highs of 78 to 83 near the coast, 86 to 91 inland, 90 to 95 in the valleys, 83 to 90 in the mountains and 102 to 107 in the deserts.

“As a ridge of high pressure builds over California today and Friday, high temperatures will rise…15 to 20 degrees above average,” the weather service said.

The heat will cause an elevated risk of wildfire for inland areas through Saturday.

Relief will come on Saturday with a heavy marine layer and coastal fog spreading into the valleys.

“Saturday, widespread cooling is expected west of the mountains with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what they are forecast to be on Friday,” the weather service said.

At the beaches, south swells of 2-3 feet with a period of 16-18 seconds will produce

elevated surf, strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions over the weekend. The surf will peak on Saturday and peak on Sunday.

South-facing beaches north of Carlsbad will likely get surf of 3-5 feet with sets to 6 feet while further south the surf will be in the 2-4 foot range.