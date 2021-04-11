A woman wearing a face covering walks on the beach in Del Mar. Photo by Emily Jennewein

Marginally cooler weather was predicted Sunday for San Diego County, with an expansive shield of high clouds, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer should be sufficient to generate some sprinkles across the coastal basin Monday night into early Tuesday, and possibly again Tuesday night, with minimal accumulations expected, the NWS said.

Cooling was expected to intensify Monday and Tuesday in response to a low-pressure system developing over the northern Great Basin, the weather service said.

Well, this is something we haven't shared in quite awhile…



We have not one, but TWO chances of light precip in the forecast, Tue morning and Wed morning.



It'll be light marine layer drizzle west of the mtns, and likely won't amount to much. But hey it's something #cawx pic.twitter.com/XGh0StXl4D — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 11, 2021

“This could enhance onshore flow across the region, bringing gusty winds to desert slopes and passes Monday through Wednesday — strongest Tuesday — and a deeper marine layer,” forecasters said.

Thursday was expected to see a return to a warming trend that will continue into the weekend, with more shallow marine layer clouds each night and morning at the coast, the NWS said.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are expected to reach 68 degrees, 78 inland, 80 in the mountains, and 95 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Over the outer waters Sunday, breezy west-northwest wind gusts to 20 knots were expected to occur each afternoon and evening through Monday.

— City News Service contributed to this article