Wind turbines spin at the Ocotillo facility on the San Diego and Imperial County border. Photo by Chris Stone

Gusty winds will sweep through the San Diego County mountains and deserts Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds out of the west are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph in those two areas, with gusts potentially reaching 35 mph Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said. Light winds are expected in coastal areas Wednesday, while gusts in the western valleys could reach 25 mph.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday in the mountains and deserts.

The advisory warns that high wind speeds could blow down tree limbs and knock down power lines, potentially causing outages.

Wind gusts overnight are forecast to reach 45-55 mph in the mountains and deserts, according to the weather service.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s in coastal areas, the high-70s to low-80s in the western valleys, the low-70s to low-80s in the mountains and the low- to high-90s in the deserts.