Fog straddling the hills in San Diego Easter Sunday. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

The dense fog hugging the San Diego County coast Sunday morning has been relentless and a dense fog advisory was extended until 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The fog brought visibility below one-quarter of a mile at several reporting stations near the coast and along the mesas. The low clouds and fog was expected to burn off by midday.

Winds were expected to increase and become quite strong over the mountains late Sunday night through Monday night, the NWS said. A high wind watch was posted for possible wind gusts of 65-75 mph in the mountains, with wind advisories possible for the deserts on Monday.

It'll be another eggceptionally hot day in our deserts with highs 15-20 degrees above normal. Temps in the valleys/mountains will also rise to several degrees above normal. If you're on the hunt for cooler weather, hop on over to the coast where highs will only be in the 60s. brr pic.twitter.com/gnnQJ3KTAv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 4, 2021

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 68 degrees, 76 in the western valleys, 80 in the foothills, 82 in the mountains, and 103 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

For the rest of the week, forecasters said to look for the dry spring pattern to persist with warm days inland and periods of coastal clouds and fog.

Over the outer coastal waters, occasional west-northwest winds with local gusts of more than 20 knots were expected Sunday afternoon through Thursday, with strongest winds likely Monday through Wednesday.

— City News Service contributed to this article