CBP officers conduct the readiness drill at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in 2018. Courtesy CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection warned travelers of a scheduled operational readiness exercise on Wednesday that may result in processing delays at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The exercise is planned to begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately 15 minutes. The CBP said any disruption to travel would be “minimal.”

During the exercise, the traveling public may see “high visibility” operations, according to the CBP.

The agency routinely schedules such exercises at the border to “ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”