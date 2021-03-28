The full moon sets over Hillcrest on Sunday morning. Photo by Jennifer Vigil

Offshore winds are expected to lead to warm weather across San Diego County, with temperatures in the 80s inland from the coast and over the lower deserts Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Skies were clear Sunday morning with breezy offshore flow, mainly near the mountains and foothills and below the passes. Wind gusts were generally 30 mph or less.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are expected to reach 79 degrees, 86 in the western valleys, 83 in the foothills, 76 in the mountains, and 87 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Returning onshore flow Monday and Tuesday will bring modest cooling inland, higher humidity, patchy low clouds, and fog to coastal areas, and gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

Stronger Santa Ana winds are forecast to develop midweek, forcing another significant warm-up starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will be well above normal through Friday, followed by cooler weather next weekend as increasing onshore flow rebuilds the marine layer inland, the NWS said.

— City News Service contributed to this article