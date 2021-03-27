A man jogs in Mission Bay Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Higher temperatures and sunny skies were expected across San Diego County this weekend, with the heat peaking on Sunday, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

“With weak offshore winds descending along the coastal slopes, surface temperatures are running quite a bit warmer than this time yesterday,” forecasters said. “This is particularly noticeable away from the coast and at the higher elevations, with 24-hour temperature changes locally up to more than 20 degrees. Highs remain on track to peak 5 to 10 degrees above normal west of the mountains Saturday.”

Breezy conditions Saturday morning were confined almost entirely to the passes and leeward coastal slopes, with the strongest gusts mostly 35 to 40 mph, the NWS said. Winds were expected to gradually weaken into Saturday afternoon as the upper-level ridge continues its expansion across the Southwest.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 67-72 degrees with overnight lows of 44-51, forecasters said. Highs in the valleys will be 74-79 with overnight lows of 45-51.

Mountain highs were expected to be 63-70 with overnight lows of 38-47. Desert highs will be 80-85 with overnight lows of 50-60.

The warming trend was predicted to continue Sunday as weak offshore flow continues and the upper high shifts inland, the weather service said.

Highs Sunday will be a solid 10 to 15 degrees above normal, reaching the mid-80s to near 90 for the inland coastal areas, valleys, and low deserts. Highs in the high desert will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and 60s into low 70s in the mountains. Winds will turn easterly, with breezy conditions across the San Diego County mountains and foothills and gusts generally less than 35 mph.

Onshore flow will return Monday into Tuesday, with gusty west winds developing for some mountain and desert areas, and temperatures briefly cooling to near-seasonal values.

Stronger Santa Ana winds will return for midweek, and will force another significant warm-up Wednesday and Thursday.

