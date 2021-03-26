The Casa del Prado in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The two nonprofit organizations that aid Balboa Park have agreed to a merger in hopes that their combined resources will increase support for the historic urban park.

The privately funded Friends of Balboa Park and the city-backed Balboa Park Conservancy voted this week to merge effective July 1.

“Over the past months, we have learned a great deal about each other’s organizations and affirmed our shared aspirations for Balboa Park,” said Balboa Park Conservancy Board Chair Connie Matsui. “In partnership with the city, we look forward to creating a new organization that is ‘fit for the future’ and continually strengthens the deep sense of community and commitment that thrives within and beyond the Park.”

The combined entity will support the park through fundraising, advocacy, projects and programs.

“We realized we could be more effective and efficient in serving Balboa Park as one entity,” said Friends of Balboa Park Board Chair Sarah Evans. “We are confident Balboa Park will be better served by one merged entity rather than two separate organizations.”

The organizations will spend the next few months assessing priorities and key tasks for the newly formed organization. The merger entails the combining of assets and resources, including staff, boards and volunteers.

Friends of Balboa Park has spearheaded major capital improvements, including purchase and operation of the Balboa Park Carousel, restoration of the historic gate houses and Lily Pond, construction of the Morton Bay Fig Tree Platform, and upgrading the carillon speakers in the California Tower,

The Balboa Park Conservancy manages and maintains the House of Hospitality and operates the Balboa Park Visitors Center, serving more than 500,000 visitors annually.