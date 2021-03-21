Patchy low clouds were gradually eroding across portions of San Diego County early Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.
A weak offshore flow is expected into early Monday for the northern areas and several more disturbances are forecast to drop south over the west this coming week, prompting periods of gusty winds, both onshore and offshore.
Seasonally cool weather is expected most days, forecasters said.
“There will also be small chances for some light, marine layer precipitation along and west of the mountains Tuesday and Friday,” the NWS said.
High temperatures Sunday along coastal areas are forecast to reach 66 degrees, 65 in the western valleys, 64 near the foothills, 62 in the mountains, and 78 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.
A small craft advisory was issued from 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday for waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out.
Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week west of the mountains thanks to an offshore flow, but mountains and deserts were expected to remain cool, the NWS said.
