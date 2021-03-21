Looking west from Mt. San Miguel in San Diego County. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

Patchy low clouds were gradually eroding across portions of San Diego County early Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

A weak offshore flow is expected into early Monday for the northern areas and several more disturbances are forecast to drop south over the west this coming week, prompting periods of gusty winds, both onshore and offshore.

Seasonally cool weather is expected most days, forecasters said.

Road trip plans? Great day for it, as we'll see some more blue skies today with similar temperatures as we saw yesterday for most areas. Make it a good Sunday out there #cawx #traveling pic.twitter.com/M4CguNvHkX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 21, 2021

“There will also be small chances for some light, marine layer precipitation along and west of the mountains Tuesday and Friday,” the NWS said.

High temperatures Sunday along coastal areas are forecast to reach 66 degrees, 65 in the western valleys, 64 near the foothills, 62 in the mountains, and 78 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

A small craft advisory was issued from 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday for waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out.

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week west of the mountains thanks to an offshore flow, but mountains and deserts were expected to remain cool, the NWS said.

— City News Service contributed to this article