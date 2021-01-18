San Diego County Expands COVID Vaccinations to Residents Aged 75 and Up

Share This Article:

Due to a slowing of appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites, San Diego County health officials expanded eligibility to residents aged 75 and older.

Vaccinations had previously been limited to healthcare professionals with an appropriate ID badge.

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of January 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

The new eligibility applies to the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station and other sites administering doses received by the county. More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and appointments can be made online at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com

The county advised those seeking a vaccine to make an appointment first, wear a mask and bring identification.

