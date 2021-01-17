High Surf, Windy Fire Weather Conditions Forecast in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Santa Ana conditions were expected to continue through midday Sunday in San Diego County, with very warm, dry weather and gusty winds along the coastal foothills, the National Weather Service said.

Several wind-prone areas remained in critical fire weather conditions overnight and early Sunday morning due to strong northeast winds and relative humidity at or below 15%, forecasters said. Fire weather conditions are expected to remain elevated through the day.

A high surf advisory will be in effect Sunday until 5 p.m. Tuesday for coastal areas, with long-period west-northwest swells producing elevated to high surf and dangerous swimming conditions, forecasters said.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are expected to reach 81 degrees with overnight lows of 41 to 51, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be around 85 with overnight lows of between 41 and 49. Near the foothills, highs will be 78 to 83.

Mountain highs were expected to be 67 to 76 with overnight lows of 35 to 45. Desert highs will be around 82 with overnight lows of 52.

Low pressure from the north will bring cooler weather Monday and higher humidity near the coast because of a brief marine layer, the NWS said.

A second low-pressure system will dig south westward off the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said. The best chances of showers will be in the mountains and deserts, with some snow possible in the mountains.

A string of winter storms will follow, beginning late this week, which could bring periods of widespread rain and mountain snowfall statewide.

— City News Service

