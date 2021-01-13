Local Health Non-profit Answers Call for Emergency Vaccinations

Share This Article:

Photo by Chris Stone

Champions for Health a local community health non-profit will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in the first phase of vaccinations starting next week. CFH will be concentrating on hard-to-reach, high-risk communities, including senior nursing facilities, long-term residential facilities, essential health workers, and primary care clinics.

In partnership with the County of San Diego Health and Human Services, CFH is the contracted mobile vaccination team supporting emergency immunizations and educating individuals on important health topics in multiple languages. CFH mobilizes a rapid response team of medical volunteers for illness and outbreak prevention.

“One of our strengths is mobilizing our dedicated team of medical volunteers, especially during times of crisis,” said Adama Dyoniziak, executive director of Champions for Health. “Doctors and nurses have already reached out to us, ready and willing to help to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.”

CFH is currently working with medical partners to get them trained and vaccinated to support community COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Once available, vaccinations are administered at partner sites, by appointment only, and following the County of San Diego COVID-19 Vaccination Phases. Vaccinations are not administered at the CFH administrative offices.

The non-profit’s recent successes include an increased output of the number of flu vaccinations provided to uninsured, underserved individuals in San Diego County including expanded reach to senior nursing facilities, long-term residential facilities, and other hard to reach populations.

According to the CDC, stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system, so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like wearing masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.

Vaccinations will begin with high-risk individuals in Phase 1.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost; no insurance is required.

For information the vaccination program please email Andrew Gonzalez at Andrew.gonzalez@championsfh.org.

