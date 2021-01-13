High Surf, Rip Currents Forecast at San Diego Beaches Through Tuesday

Share This Article:

Surfers and other beachgoers throughout Southern California will face high surf and strong rip currents expected to peak Sunday through Tuesday.

The conditions sparked the National Weather Service office in San Diego to issue a beach hazards statement in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service warned of strong rip currents that could make swimming dangerous.

The waves should stay between 3 and 7 feet through Saturday, but sets of over 7 feet will be likely at some locations early next week.

Minor tidal overflow and lightening may occur, according to the weather service.

NWS is urging the public to use caution when in or near the water and obey posted warning signs.

— Staff and wire reports

