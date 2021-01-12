3,500 Scheduled Vaccinations on Opening Day of Drive-Up ‘Super Station’

Share This Article:

San Diego County’s first COVID-19 vaccination “super station” opened Monday at Petco Park with 3,500 healthcare professionals scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine while in their vehicles.

The operation is the result of a partnership between the county, UC San Diego Health, the San Diego Padres and the city of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for healthcare workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. By Jan. 15, the site is expected to be administering about 5,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

The county said it is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps, established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up online.

“We need to have as many vaccinators as possible to help us immunize people when the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “The volunteers will help us get the vaccine into people’s arms, which will greatly help slow the pandemic.”

