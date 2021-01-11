San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Begins Get Fit San Diego Challenge

Share This Article:

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking to help people get in shape for their New Years resolutions by beginning its annual 30-day Get Fit San Diego Challenge Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Get Fit is a fun and friendly fitness competition sponsored by Kaiser Permanente intended to give participants a helping hand on their health related- goals.

“2020 has changed all of our routines and separated us from our friends and colleagues,” said Jerry Sanders, chamber president and CEO.

“With Get Fit, we’re hoping to help provide some connection through friendly competition that’s geared toward establishing healthy habits and a focus on overall wellness. The health and wellness of our workforce has never been more important and when we’re healthy and feeling our best that’s good for business and good for our community as a whole,” he said.

The free challenge is open to chamber members and nonmembers, individuals and teams of five to 10 people. Participants and teams can choose between three levels of competition based on their perceived fitness level: “Back on the Wagon,” “Average Joes” and “Fitness Buffs.”

Those interested in taking part can sign up now by visiting www.getfitsd.org.

“Starting the year focused on health and wellness is a great way to establish the healthy habits that make us more resilient,” said Jane Finley, vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. “Kaiser Permanente is proud to sponsor this program and share in supporting healthy behaviors that help both businesses and individuals find new ways to thrive in 2021 and beyond.”

Participants track activities related to exercise, nutrition and wellness in a point system online or through an app. Throughout the challenge, registrants will receive emails with activities to complete and track in their online dashboard.

At the end of the 30 days, the individuals and teams in each division with the most points are awarded prizes. To help challenge participants meet their goals and connect further, chamber members will host free, virtual fitness events and activities over the duration of the 30-day event.

–City News Service

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Begins Get Fit San Diego Challenge was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: