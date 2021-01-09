Roll Out the Barrels: Tubular Shots of Surfers Savoring Great La Jolla Swells

A surfer slides through a barrel into an underwater world north of Windansea on Jan. 9.
A surfer slides through a barrel into an underwater world north of Windansea on Jan. 9. Photo by Chris Stone

Surfers dashed to the shore and photographers lined the rocks Saturday as large west-northwest swells brought barrels of fun to La Jolla just north of Windansea.

Numerous surfers shared party waves as high as 10 feet as elevated surf treated the region.

Waves will moderate Sunday and then peak again Monday with a high surf advisory in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

While the swells are bringing joy to surfers, dangerous swimming conditions will be in effect.

The large swells with coincide with King Tide-sized tide expected above 7 feet Monday through Thursday.

The lowest surf of the season so far will be -1.8 at 3:09 Tuesday.

Water temperature is expected to be 56 to 58 degrees.

Surfing in tandem is seen just north of Windansea where surfers flocked to same good waves.
Surfing in tandem is seen just north of Windansea where surfers flocked to same good waves. Photo by Chris Stone
A photographer shoots the wave action in La Jolla as a swell brought elevated waves.
A photographer shoots the wave action in La Jolla as a swell brought elevated waves. Photo by Chris Stone
A surfer wipes out as up to 10-foot waves were the result of a west-northwest swell along the West Coast.
A surfer wipes out as up to 10-foot waves were the result of a west-northwest swell along the West Coast. Photo by Chris Stone
Barrels developed just north of Windansea in La Jolla which surfers thought were swell.
Barrels developed just north of Windansea in La Jolla which surfers thought were swell. Photo by Chris Stone
A bird accompanies a surfer who navigates the strong surf in La Jolla.
A bird accompanies a surfer who navigates the strong surf in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone
A surfer leaves the strong waves with his surfboard broken in half.
A surfer leaves the strong waves with his surfboard broken in half. Photo by Chris Stone
Roll out the barrel as a surfer glides over the top of a tight wave.
Roll out the barrel as a surfer glides over the top of a tight wave. Photo by Chris Stone
A surfer slides through a barrel into an underwater world north of Windansea on Jan. 9.
A surfer slides through a barrel into an underwater world north of Windansea on Jan. 9. Photo by Chris Stone
