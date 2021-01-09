Roll Out the Barrels: Tubular Shots of Surfers Savoring Great La Jolla Swells

Share This Article:
Surfers dashed to the shore and photographers lined the rocks Saturday as large west-northwest swells brought barrels of fun to La Jolla just north of Windansea.
Numerous surfers shared party waves as high as 10 feet as elevated surf treated the region.
Waves will moderate Sunday and then peak again Monday with a high surf advisory in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
While the swells are bringing joy to surfers, dangerous swimming conditions will be in effect.
The large swells with coincide with King Tide-sized tide expected above 7 feet Monday through Thursday.
The lowest surf of the season so far will be -1.8 at 3:09 Tuesday.
Water temperature is expected to be 56 to 58 degrees.
