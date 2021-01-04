Jamul Indian Village Donates $75,000 to Health-Care Projects, Reservations

Share This Article:

The Jamul Indian Village of California Monday announced $75,000 in year-end donations to several local healthcare agencies, including more than $40,000 to nonprofits for breast cancer research and veterans’ programs.

The tribe donated:

$45,000 to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, east San Diego County’s largest healthcare facility, which has one of the nation’s most technologically advanced emergency rooms.

$15,000 to the Southern Indian Health Council, which offers a range of wellness, professional health care, dental and social services to the members of the council’s tribal consortium consisting of Barona, Campo, Ewiiaapaayp, Jamul Indian Village, La Posta, Manzanita and Viejas — as well as to the members of other tribes and non-tribal members.

And $15,000 to Indian Health Council Inc., which provides health and wellness services and programs to the North San Diego County reservations of Inaja-Cosmit, La Jolla, Los Coyotes, Mesa Grande, Pala, Pauma, Rincon, San Pasqual and Santa Ysabel.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jamul Indian Village Tribe for their generous support of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund,” said Scott Evans, CEO of Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “The funds will go directly to support our efforts to care for our East County community and our caregivers as we continue to fight the pandemic.”

An SIHC spokesperson said the tribe’s donation will be used by to provide additional support, services and activities for the Indian Child Social Services Department to promote stability and security for American Indian children and families.

IHC will similarly use the donation to support Native American children and families.

“As we reflect on the past year, the tribe wanted to give back to those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto. “We are donating these funds to honor the courage and resilience of our frontline healthcare workers and to support the children and families who are suffering as a result of the pandemic. We are truly grateful for the extraordinary and tireless efforts of each of these organizations and their workers.”

The tribe is one of 13 federally recognized tribes part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years.

The tribe uses revenue and resources from the Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, health care and housing initiatives for its members and projects that benefit the surrounding community — through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2016.

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corp., a wholly owned enterprise of the tribe.

— City News Service

