Seasonal to Above Average Temps Forecast for First Week of 2021

Seasonal weather conditions were predicted across San Diego County Sunday and much of this week, with weak onshore flow and temperatures near or slightly above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Low coastal clouds will be likely most days during the overnight and morning hours, along with periods of high clouds for most of the week, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. Monday, the NWS said, with widespread surf of 4-7 feet expected Sunday and isolated sets from 8-10 feet at some beaches south of La Jolla. The surf will slowly decrease Monday night into Tuesday, but a series of long-period swells this week will bring periods of above-average surf through next weekend.

High tide will reach 4.5 feet around noon Monday, forecasters said, bringing dangerous swimming conditions and strong rip currents.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 63 degrees, 67 in the western valleys, 60 in the mountains, and 68 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Overall, the weather through the next week will be dominated by the passage of successive weak troughs, mainly to the north, the NWS said. At the surface, this will translate into highly seasonal conditions, with minor day-to-day changes in temperature, and mostly weak onshore flow. Temperatures should increase Wednesday as brief and weak offshore winds bring slight warming west of the mountains.

The weather service said there are no signs of any significant precipitation within the next week.

— City News Service

