Share This Article:

The first child born in San Diego County in 2021 was a girl delivered early Friday at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in Serra Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Delmar Hawke was born at 12:05 a.m. to parents Melissa and Nicholas Hawke of San Diego, according to Bruce Hartman from Sharp HealthCare. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Delmar is the second daughter and third child for the Hawkes.

Baby and parents are doing well, Sharp officials said.

— City News Service

San Diego County’s First Baby of 2021, Delmar Hawke, Born at 12:05 a.m. was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: