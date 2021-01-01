San Diego County’s First Baby of 2021, Delmar Hawke, Born at 12:05 a.m.

The first child born in San Diego County in 2021 was a girl delivered early Friday at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in Serra Mesa.
Delmar Hawke was born at 12:05 a.m. to parents Melissa and Nicholas Hawke of San Diego, according to Bruce Hartman from Sharp HealthCare. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Delmar is the second daughter and third child for the Hawkes.
Baby and parents are doing well, Sharp officials said.
— City News Service
