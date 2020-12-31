Share This Article:

Breezy Santa Ana winds beginning Thursday afternoon promise to warm up the San Diego region into the New Year’s weekend.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Gusty north winds will develop this afternoon and continue into Friday morning,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego. “It will be a little warmer for Friday and Saturday, then a little cooler for Sunday.”

Peak gusts of 45 mph are likely, with some reaching 55 mph in wind-prone passes and canyons. Because of the recent rain and snow, there are no fire weather concerns.

Highs Friday are forecast to be 66 to 71 along the coast, 69 in the western valleys, 61 to 66 near the foothills, 50 to 58 in the mountains and 67 to 72 in the deserts.

An incoming west-northwest swell will increase surf over the weekend through early next week, generating a high rip current risk, according to the weather service. Surf will generally range from 4 to 6 feet, but sets up to 8 feet possible are possible at the southernmost beaches.

Breezy Santa Ana Winds to Warm San Diego Region on New Year’s Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: