‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ Among Staff as Bankers Hill Nursing Facility Begins Shots

Surrounded by news cameras, a patient and staff members of St. Paul’s McColl Health Center in the Bankers Hill area received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Afterward the skilled nursing facility’s CEO said that while almost all residents were to get the immunization, a third of 95 employees opted to sit out this clinic. This despite their best persuasive efforts.

“We’ve had some vaccine hesitancy, but we’ve done a lot of education,” said Cheryl Wilson, the CEO. “We’ve done videos, we’ve done Q&As with our medical director.”

Those with qualms are “telling us they want to see how today goes,” she said. “And if all of their friends have little or no reactions, then they’re going to get it in the next time around, which for us will be Jan. 20.”

Forty-five senior residents and 95 staff members from St. Paul’s were slated to receive the Pfizer vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1 of COVID vaccinations.

Eldon Thompson, a resident at St. Paul’s McColl Health Center, Katrina Longoria, director of staff development and Cheryl Wilson, CEO, applaud as Thompson is the first to be vaccinated at the facility. Photo by Chris Stone Vaccines were set to be given to 45 senior residents and 95 staff members at St. Paul’s Senior Services. Photo by Chris Stone St. Paul’s CEO Cheryl Wilson gives a thumbs up after getting her COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Chris Stone Dr. Victor Lee, St. Paul’s PACE medical director, is pleased that vaccines have arrived for residents and staff. Photo by Chris Stone Eldon Thompson, 79, a resident at St. Paul’s McColl Health Center, was the first resident at the facility to get his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Chris Stone LaTressa Downing, St. Paul’s administrator, receives her Pfizer vaccine. Photo by Chris Stone

California has prioritized front-line workers at hospitals as well as residents and staff at skilled nursing communities and assisted living centers. About 28,000 doses are expected to be delivered to San Diego County. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two vaccinations, administered about one month apart.

St. Paul’s medical director Victor Lee said: “We have been really waiting. This is a game-changer for (residents). Their family has not visited them for months.”

Two weeks after the initial shot, people start creating antibodies, he said. The first vaccine alone may give about only 50% effectiveness.

At an outside table, 79-year-old Eldon Thompson received the first vaccination at St. Paul’s.

“I’m ready for it. Totally,” Thompson said before his shot. He compared getting this inoculation to the polio vaccine he received decades ago.

Thompson said that he had been scared about getting the virus because of his age, although he thought his health was good enough to survive it. But he noticed that even younger people have died from it.

“Why not get this? There is no downside,” said the Oregon native who came to San Diego to serve in the Navy 50 years ago.

Nurse Solangel Reveles, also vaccinated, said: “It’s been pretty scary just to see the spike in cases. So anything we can do to protect ourselves and the community, I’m for it. We’ve been lucky enough not to have any positive patients.”

The nurse, with children under 15 at home, said the vaccination was pain-free for her.

“I don’t feel any side effects from it,” she said. “I would highly encourage people to get it.”

CEO Wilson said the facility has been about two weeks ahead of government guidelines on COVID-19 precautions.

But her personal lifestyle won’t change immediately because her husband is in a risk category, so she won’t be mingling.

“But here at work, what it means is that I can more freely interact with other staff and residents who have had the vaccine, knowing that we are all vaccinated, and all have the immunity,” Wilson said. “That’s what is going to make a big difference to me.”

Medical director Lee said his staff has been strongly encouraged to get the shot.

“There’s been discussions in the leadership team about requiring [vaccinations],” he said. “So far, we’re not requiring yet.”

Speaking of the vaccine’s effectiveness, Lee said, “”Remember, 100% won’t be responsive to the vaccine. At this point, about 5% will not have an effect. So technically they are not protected. Ninety-five percent is pretty good.”

The vaccine at St. Paul’s had first gone to CVS, whose pharmacies arranged distribution with skilled nursing facilities in the county.

St. Paul’s Senior Services employs almost 700 people, including nurses, social workers, dietary staff and housekeeping.

St. Paul’s cares for over 1,200 seniors at its four locations. The goal is to have all its residents vaccinated in a short period.

St. Paul’s registered with CVS Pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their residential communities as part of the federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care. Three clinics will be held at each center.

Lee looked forward to changes for the better: “The point is they cannot touch each other (yet). We hope that once we open up, they can come and touch their mom and their dad.

“And that’s a big thing,” the doctor said. “Touching is a big thing, and talking. … We are a hugging society.”

