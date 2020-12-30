A Year to Forget? Photos Froze San Diego’s Most Memorable 2020 Moments

Share This Article:

Face masks and banks were burned. Lockdowns and racism were protested. But San Diego also saw joy in 2020 — the Padres slamming the summer away, a rainbow sidewalk unveiled in Hillcrest.

Even without Comic-Con, the county fair and fans at Petco Park, Times of San Diego contributing photographer Chris Stone witnessed a boatload of local history — from a pandemic election to socially distanced Santas.

Images from a year of horror and wonder.

January

Katie Moreno, 12, of Coronado asks presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg about eliminating the electoral college and he expresses his doubt at the home of Wendy Wheatcroft in the Allied Gardens area. Photo by Chris Stone An unsheltered woman sleeps on concrete wall overlooking Ocean Beach Pier and New Year’s Day visitors taking selfies at sunset. Photo by Chris Stone New manager Jayce Tingler posed for pictures with Josue Perez of La Jolla and Eva Fores of Vista at the annual FanFest at Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone USS Abraham Lincoln sailor Sarah Felix has a laugh with her daughter, Milena Olivas, 18 months, upon arriving in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of family members greeted sailors as they arrived in San Diego on the USS Abraham Lincoln. Photo by Chris Stone Fans have their cell phone focused on Tiger Woods as he moves to Hole 9 of the south course at the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone

February

A San Diego Legion player gets a teammate’s knee to the head after being tackled. Photo by Chris Stone Jasa Veremalua leaps to make a try for the Legion during the second half of the match. Photo by Chris Stone A Basset Hound’s ears and mouth sway as it trots across the ring at the dog show. Photo by Chris Stone A dog looks nervous as a handler (right) begins to examine it at the Silver Bay Kennel Club dog show. Photo by Chris Stone The San Diego Legion goalie reacts to a teammate blocking a shot on goal. Photo by Chris Stone Bishop McElroy spoke five days after returning from a Vatican visit by area bishops that included 3 hours with the pope. Photo by Chris Stone

March

Republican Jim DeBello made a November runoff with incumbent Rep. Scott Peters in the 52nd District. Photo by Chris Stone Jill Biden applauds an 88-year-old supporter of her husband. Photo by Chris Stone Councilwoman Barbara Bry was a close third in the San Diego mayoral race, but short of a November runoff. Photo by Chris Stone Todd Gloria spoke to Democrats congregated at The Westin. Photo by Chris Stone Carlos Alvarez advances the ball toward his team’s goal. Photo by Chris Stone Shoppers at Costco in La Mesa faced long lines as people stocked up on supplies including toilet paper and water. Photo by Chris Stone

April

The Rev. Miguel Campos blesses a parishioner as he prays for her absolution of sin. Photo by Chris Stone Palms were distribute at several parishes throughout the diocese in church parking lots. Photo by Chris Stone Several people showed the Patrick Henry slogan “Give me liberty or give me death.” Photo by Chris Stone A woman holds a sign as young girl is helped with her face covering. Photo by Chris Stone Some protesters showed their passion for an activity that has been suspended. Photo by Chris Stone Mannequins at Papaya store appear to be overlooking the empty Mission Valley Mall. Photo by Chris Stone InterContinental San Diego Hotel recently joined the downtown hotels displaying hearts. Photo by Chris Stone Protester shows his priorities with a sign on his back. Photo by Chris Stone A flag-festooned car gives a lift to a woman hoisting a cowboy hat in old glory colors. Photo by Chris Stone The Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego Bay features about 20 lights in its design. Photo by Chris Stone A protester expressed a sentiment about loosening shutdown restrictions on his surgical mask. Photo by Chris Stone Grantville resident Lindsay Mitchell poses within her 5 1/2-foot-tall sign to support essential workers and families during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Chris Stone

May

Atop a parking garage at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, healthcare workers cheer U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during flyover just after noon. Photo by Chris Stone A birthday well-wisher (right) extends a congratulations to Ret. Rear Adm. Doniphan “Don” Shelton on his 99th birthday during a parade of cars. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone Family members and friends streamed into Fort Rosecrans National Ceremony to pay their respects on Memorial Day. Photo by Chris Stone Not everyone was aware of the keep moving guidelines at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone A young man hangs onto the hood of a SUV that drove into a crowd of protesters at the intersection of Baltimore Drive and University Avenue de a turn into protest marchers. Photo by Chris Stone A woman yells while holding a sign quoting Martin Luther King Jr.: “Riots are the voices of the unheard.” Photo by Chris Stone Tear gas envelops sheriff’s deputies in front of La Mesa police station entrance. Photo by Chris Stone Protester in red shorts throws a water bottle at police vehicle as it was backing up toward Allison Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone

June

A volunteer paints over tagging at La Mesa Springs Shopping Center, where looting and vandalism occurred Saturday night. Photo by Chris Stone Marchers protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman on Memorial Day. Photo by Chris Stone The last marcher holds up a sign as San Diego police officers follow the march on bike. Photo by Chris Stone National Guard troops pose for a young boy who accompanied family members to a protest and march. Photo by Chris Stone “Street preacher” Jason Scanton speaks about racial injustice to a crowd of about 400. Photo by Chris Stone A woman and her daughter prepare for the Black Lives Matter event in Mission Bay Park. Photo by Chris Stone Brian Khrone of Serra Mesa brought his 2-year-old daughter to protest, but stayed across the street. Photo by Chris Stone Mark Netter, one of the Newsom recall drive leaders, shouted his critique of the California governor. Photo by Chris Stone Joy Villa bashed Hollywood liberals and called for more traditional values at Newsom recall rally. Photo by Chris Stone

July

A Navy wife and her two children wait for Daddy to come off the USS Theodore Roosevelt after a six-month deployment. Photo by Chris Stone The Manchester Grand Hyatt looms in the background as the USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to North Island Naval Air Station. Photo by Chris Stone Padre Fernando Tatís Jr., connects with the ball during batting practice at Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone Fernando Tatís Jr. takes a swing during batting practice at summer camp at Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone Padre Fernando Tatís Jr., laughs at a teammate’s comment during batting practice at Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy places his hands on the head of Ramon Bejerano, who was ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the local diocese at the University of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone New auxiliary bishop of San Diego, Ramón Bejarano, is the second Hispanic bishop in the diocese of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone As a ball bounces off the head of Galaxy’s Ivan Gutierrez, sweat is sprayed into the air. Photo by Chris Stone Counterprotesters shout at protesters before sheriff’s deputies line up to separate the sides. Photo by Chris Stone

August

An anti-mask proponent tosses a KN95 mask into a fire pit at Mission Bay Park. Photo by Chris Stone KN95 masks were thrown into a fire pit at Mission Bay to protest face coverings during the pandemic. Photo by Chris Stone Children hold signs calling for the unification of separated immigrant families. Photo by Chris Stone Some families brought their children to the immigration rally and march. Photo by Chris Stone A member of a fire strike team that had fought the Valley Fire for six days yawns at the end of a 12-hour day. Photo by Chris Stone Backcountry residents placed thank-you signs along Japatul Road near Alpine. Photo by Ken Stone

September

San Diego’s Tumi Moshobane (center) flies through the air after striking the ball. Photo by Chris Stone Loyal player Emrah Klimenta does a header in the second half to steer the ball against Orange County. Photo by Chris Stone 101 Ash St. in downtown San Diego has been a source of controversy for San Diego city leaders and candidates. Photo by Chris Stone San Diegans left candles, flowers and signs at the Superior Court building downtown to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Sept. 18. Photo by Chris Stone San Diegans left a figurine among candles, flowers and signs at the Superior Court building downtown to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Sept. 18. Photo by Chris Stone Fire burned in the remnants of a tree stump in front of home on Viejas Grade Road. Photo by Chris Stone

October

Vahiti Inso of Hawaii competes alongside Qualifying Series teammates in the quarterfinals of the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. Photo by Chris Stone A teacher adjusts a mask on one of her students at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont on the first day back to school. Photo by Chris Stone Pink pussy hats, a common sight at women’s marches, were worn by a number of women in the group. Photo by Chris Stone About 300 people, mostly women, gathered in Balboa Park to press for women’s rights. Photo by Chris Stone Ballots that have verified signatures are opened and checked for problems, such as over voting or extra marks. Photo by Chris Stone A dog masquerading as Scooby-Doo checks out the Halloween event in Santee. Photo by Chris Stone

November

Neil Senturia and Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry get ready to vote at a La Jolla library on Election Day. Photo by Chris Stone Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who is running for mayor, speaks at a car rally downtown on Election Day. Photo by Chris Stone A poll worker in Santee signals to a voter that he can check in. Photo by Chris Stone Three members of the Navy Leap Frogs descend on their way to a USS Midway landing. Photo by Chris Stone A USS Coast Guard helicopter lifts a diver and creates downwash on San Diego Bay during a rescue demonstration. Photo by Chris Stone Ocean spray shoots in the air near La Jolla Cove as the tide was 7.5 feet on Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone Joseph Taylor as Santa Claus hands out unsigned Christmas cards as he tries to raise money for oral surgery for his dog at The Old Globe. Photo by Chris Stone Joseph Taylor of downtown, dressed as Santa, tries to raise money for oral surgery for his dog at The Old Globe. Photo by Chris Stone Sisters (from left) Amaya, 4, and Aleia Organo, 5, pose with Santa at Westfield Mission Valley mall the day after Thanksgiving. Photo by Chris Stone

December

A crane lifts the 30-foot-star pine onto the beach at Newport Avenue and Abbott Street, where it’s placed in a hole and stabilized. Photo by Chris Stone A bulldozer scoops up sand to create berms around the tree while a beachgoer continues his meditation. Photo by Chris Stone “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” inspired this ornament decorated by an OB resident for the Ocean Beach Christmas tree. Photo by Chris Stone Santa, aka Bill Swank, brought his 6-foot ruler to remind people to social distance during the holiday season. Photo by Chris Stone A young girl waves to Social Distance Santa as she leaves Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone A child holds up a sign of appreciation as Rock Church volunteers ready food and toys for her family. Photo by Chris Stone A boy reacts to a volunteer who loaded Christmas toys into the SUV. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteer Angela Polish, who has assisted for seven years in the Rock Church’s annual Toys for Joy, greets children in a SUV. Photo by Chris Stone Sun sets on Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day. Photo by Chris Stone

