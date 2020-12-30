A Year to Forget? Photos Froze San Diego’s Most Memorable 2020 Moments

Face masks and banks were burned. Lockdowns and racism were protested. But San Diego also saw joy in 2020 — the Padres slamming the summer away, a rainbow sidewalk unveiled in Hillcrest.

Even without Comic-Con, the county fair and fans at Petco Park, Times of San Diego contributing photographer Chris Stone witnessed a boatload of local history — from a pandemic election to socially distanced Santas.

Images from a year of horror and wonder.

January

On Jan. 11, Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest Nicole Murray-Ramirez and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer led the way across the new rainbow crosswalk in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone

February

Carl DeMaio (left) eyes fellow GOP candidate Darrell Issa during 2-hour forum at Maxine Theater.
On Feb. 8, Carl DeMaio (left) eyed fellow GOP congressional candidate Darrell Issa during 2-hour forum at Maxine Theater in Valley Center. Issa would go on to win the 50th district race. Photo by Chris Stone

March

Dr. Jill Biden spoke about a White House without President Donald Trump and tweeting.
On March 3, Dr. Jill Biden visited Liberty Station and spoke about a White House without President Trump. Eight months later, America elected her husband president. Photo by Chris Stone

April

A protester with a sign joins hundreds of people in Pacific Beach calling for an end to stay-at-home orders.
On April 26, a protester with a signquestioning the pandemic joined hundreds of people in Pacific Beach calling for an end to stay-at-home orders. Photo by Chris Stone

May

Young man in green follows through after launching rock crashing into police armored car that was backing up.
On May 30, a young man follows through after launching rock crashing into La Mesa police Bearcat vehicle that was backing up hours before night of downtown arsons and vandalism. Photo by Chris Stone

June

A protester raises her fist to members of motorcycle groups that supported the protest at the La Mesa Police Department parking lot on June 14.
On June 14, a woman saluted members of motorcycle groups backing Black Lives Matter protesters at the La Mesa Police Department parking lot. Photo by Chris Stone

July

The Rev. Ramón Bejarano lies prostrate during prayers of intercession before becoming a new auxiliary bishop in San Diego.
On July 14, the Rev. Ramón Bejarano lies prostrate during prayers of intercession before becoming a new auxiliary bishop in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

August

Capt. Luke Bennett of Rancho Santa Fe Fire protection said surviving firefighting in triple-digit weather requires drinking copious amounts of water and moving continually because it feels cooler.
Capt. Luke Bennett of Rancho Santa Fe Fire protection said surviving firefighting in triple-digit weather requires drinking copious amounts of water and moving continually because it feels cooler. Photo by Chris Stone

September

Elijah Martin, target of slur, kneels after the national anthem.
On Sept. 19, Elijah Martin, target of Sept. 23 slur, kneels after the national anthem and during a moment of silence before game against Phoenix Rising at Torero Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

October

A golden ticket recipient in Chula Vista selects her monster treat.
On Halloween, a golden ticket recipient in Chula Vista selected her monster treat. Children sanitized hands first. Photo by Chris Stone

November

About 150 ballerinas aged 9-19 competed in San Diego in semi-final auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix. Dancers from the region performed 2-2 ½-minute pieces in hopes of advancing to the finals in New York City.
On Nov. 13, some 150 ballerinas aged 9-19 competed in San Diego in semifinal auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix. Dancers from the region performed 2-2½-minute pieces in hopes of advancing to the finals in New York City. Photo by Chris Stone

December

The sun sets over a Christmas tree on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
The sun sets over a Christmas tree on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. Photo by Chris Stone
