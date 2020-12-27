Winter Storm Warning Issued for San Diego Mountains

Share This Article:

A winter storm warning was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service as a cold Pacific weather system brought rain, snow and high surf to San Diego County.

The warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for the San Diego County mountains. A high surf advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday along with a small craft advisory.

Monday’s rain showers could be briefly heavy, and snowfall will continue in the mountains through Monday night with difficult travel conditions, forecasters said.

Rainfall rates could get up to .4 inches per hour. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected above 5,000 feet.

Highs on Monday are forecast to be 57 along the coast, 55 in the western valleys, 45 to 50 near the foothills, 38 to 44 in the mountains and 57 to 62 in the deserts.

“The storm will move east on Tuesday, followed by gusty, dry, northerly winds Wednesday,” the weather service said. “Temperatures will mostly be below normal until around the New Year.”

