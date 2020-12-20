Warm Days Forecast Before Wind, Average Temperatures Return Midweek

Share This Article:

Sunday will be a warm day in all of San Diego County with the highest highs in the valleys and 80-degree highs in a few spots because of the downslope warming associated with offshore flow, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures near the coast are forecast to reach 76 degrees, 82 in the western valleys, 76 in the foothills, 69 in the mountains, and 78 in the deserts, according to NWS.

Monday will be another warm day, but onshore flow will increase in the afternoon so the coastal zones may be a couple degrees cooler, forecasters said. The valleys, mountains, and deserts will be as warm as Sunday.

On Tuesday a Pacific trough will move inland, carrying cooler and more humid, marine air inland, along with gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, the NWS said.

“Another, potentially stronger Santa Ana will bring more dry, gusty offshore winds Wednesday into Thursday,” forecasters said. “Look for more high clouds and less wind late Thursday and Friday as a weak upper-level trough moves by.”

A more dynamic weather system early next week could bring the county some precipitation.

— City News Service

