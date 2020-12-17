Weather Service Forecasts Gusty Winds and Chance of Light Rain

Share This Article:

A low-pressure system moving through California will bring gusty winds, possible showers and hazardous conditions for small craft on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

“Some very light showers could occur from the mountains west to the coast this afternoon and evening, but amounts will be light,” the weather service said, adding that less than a tenth of an inch is likely to fall.

Gusty northwest winds exceeding 25 knots with create choppy seas and cause hazardous conditions for small craft.

Lows overnight will be the high 40s along the coast and inland, and close to freezing in the mountains.

Winds will shift from west to northeast overnight, warming the region and elevating the risk of fire the mountains.

