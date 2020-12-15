San Diego’s The Super Dentists Offers Free Visits with Santa

Share This Article:

San Diego-based The Super Dentists announced its offering free, socially-distant photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

Santa will be socially distanced inside a giant Snow Globe at The Super Dentists’ locations in Kearny Mesa and Escondido, and the kids will be outside.

Santa photos are free and open to the public; families do not have to be current patients of The Super Dentists if they want to come say “hi” and take a photo with Santa, the company said. Also, each day Santa visits, the first 50 children who bring in their old toothbrushes will receive (1) brand-new SUPER Toothbrush with Augmented Reality (AVR $11.99) and children are invited to bring their wish lists to put in Santa’s mailbox.

Santa photos will take place at:

The Super Dentists in Kearny Mesa at 9737 Aero Drive from 1:30 to 3:30pm Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

The Super Dentists in Escondido at 390 West Valley Parkway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23.

