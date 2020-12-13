Clear Skies Ahead of Windy Week Expected in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Patches of high clouds were drifting from northwest to southeast across Southern California Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

Peak wind gusts Sunday morning were around 40 mph, down from around 50 mph earlier.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are expected to reach 69 degrees, 73 in the western valleys, 68 in the foothills, 60 in the mountains, and 67 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

A stable northwest flow pattern over California will host a series of disturbances with alternating periods of offshore and onshore winds this week, forecasters said.

The onshore winds will be strong and gusty at times over the mountains and deserts, while the offshore periods bring the gusty winds to the coastal side of the mountains and below passes, the NWS said.

Low relative humidity, combined with the wind, will elevate fire weather conditions at times, forecasters said. The days will be slightly warmer as easterly winds dry the atmosphere, and then cooler when the winds turn westerly and the marine layer pushes back inland.

At the beaches, king tides Monday and Tuesday will result in high tides near 6.9 feet each morning, the NWS said. At the same time a long period west-northwest swell will result in above-average surf of 4 to 6 feet.

“The combination of these two events may produce coastal flooding of low-lying locations, including beach parking lots,” the weather service said.

“The elevated surf will generate strong rip currents. A beach hazards statement for minor coastal flooding and strong rip currents will be in effect Monday and Tuesday.”

A stronger disturbance Thursday and Friday could bring more wind, both onshore and offshore, with elevated fire weather conditions again expected.

— City News Service

