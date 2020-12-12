Clouds, Cool Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Share This Article:

A deep marine layer will bring periods of clouds and cool weather to San Diego County Saturday with gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

The winds will turn back offshore Saturday and Sunday and be gusty below passes and canyons, ushering in much drier air, fair skies, and warmer afternoons, forecasters said.

A series of disturbances passing to the north next week will repeat this series of events every couple of days, with continued dry weather, the NWS said.

High temperatures in coastal areas Saturday were expected be around 63 degrees, with overnight lows of 39-47, forecasters said. Western valley highs will be around 63 with overnight lows of 39-46. Foothill highs will be 56- 61.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 49-57, with overnight lows of 29-39. A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Desert highs will be 70-75 with overnight lows of 36-46.

A low-pressure system will drop over the Great Basin on Saturday, the weather service said.

“Strong onshore gradients are supporting at least advisory strength winds over the mountains and in some desert areas as well,” forecasters said. “The winds should be peaking now through midday, then begin to weaken later this afternoon. Look for pockets of blowing dust and sand and difficult driving conditions through the windiest corridors.

“The winds will turn sharply from the north by evening and become gusty over northern passes and canyons.”

In the outer coastal waters on Saturday, west to northwest winds with gusts 25 knots or higher will occur at times, the NWS said. A small craft advisory has been issued for these gusty winds.

At the beaches, very high tides will occur Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, with the highest tide of the year at 6.9 feet on Monday in La Jolla. A swell will result in elevated surf of 4-6 feet Monday through Wednesday.

The elevated surf combined with high tides could cause coastal flooding of low-lying locations, including some beach parking lots, the NWS said.

–City News Service

