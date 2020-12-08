San Diego Philanthropist Couple Donates $1M to Red Cross

Share This Article:

The American Red Cross Southern California Region announced Tuesday that San Diego philanthropists Byron and Teresa Pollitt have committed to a $1 million donation to the nonprofit humanitarian organization.

“We are grateful to Teresa and Byron for their incredible generosity and their desire to support the Red Cross mission,” said Sean Mahoney, regional chief executive officer of the ARC Southern California Region. “Their gift will ensure we can continue to help military families and collect lifesaving blood for patients in need while advancing our international services.”

The Pollitts’ seven-figure donation will support local, national, and international Red Cross programs and services including:

the Hero Care Network, which provides confidential emergency communication, resources and assistance to veterans, military members and their families.

the San Diego Hug-a-Hero Program, which brings comfort to military families and their children by providing children with a dolls in the image of deploying parents.

blood collection services.

the American Rare Donor Program, a national organization whose mission is to ensure rare blood is available for the patients who need it.

Red Cross International Services, which fund international service teams that help at-risk communities around the globe.

Since joining the board of directors of the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties in October 2019, Teresa Pollitt has served as chairwoman of the Real Heroes Awards event aboard the USS Midway Museum, and served as co-chairwoman of the philanthropy committee and chapter chairwoman of the Tiffany Circle. In addition, she is a member of the Tiffany Circle National Council, for which she was appointed a divisional volunteer liaisons for its Pacific Division.

Byron Pollitt volunteers as a senior adviser to the American Red Cross International Services Division. He previously served on the Finance Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and on the Red Cross board of directors for both Orange County and the San Francisco Bay Area.

— City News Service

