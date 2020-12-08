High Surf Forecast Through Thursday with 10-Foot Sets Possible

Share This Article:

San Diego beaches will be pounded by high surf through Thursday, with sets up to 10 feet possible, according to the National Weather Service.

“A long period west-northwest swell will result in high surf at exposed west and northwest facing beaches through Thursday. Highest surf will be in southern San Diego County,” the weather service said.

Beachgoers were warned to expect strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions throughout the period.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. on Friday.

