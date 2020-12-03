Alpine’s Children’s Nature Retreat to Host Winter Fair

Share This Article:

The Children’s Nature Retreat, a 20-acre animal sanctuary in Alpine with 140-plus domesticated animals, announced Thursday it will host its annual Winter Fair on Saturday.

The retreat celebrates the holiday season with animals and all. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and coffee, shop locally sourced and unique gifts, paint ornaments with the kids, enjoy an old-fashioned BBQ, and take a family photo in front of the Christmas Tree and more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a holiday tree lighting at 4:45 p.m.

The retreat is following all safety guidelines. Reservations are required and guests are limited to 100. Guests are required to wear masks at the entrance and if they come within six feet of anyone outside of their family/household.

Sanitizer is offered at the entrance, bathrooms are open and picnic tables are set up at least six feet apart, and guests are asked to sanitize before they are used via a disinfectant station.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to ChildrensNatureRetreat.org/Tickets/.

