Dry Conditions, Prolonged Santa Ana Winds Expected to Elevate Fire Risk

Very dry conditions will continue through at least early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A long duration Santa Ana wind may impact Southern California during the second half of the week, possibly beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting into the upcoming weekend, forecasters said.

Strong winds with gusts of 30-50 mph could become quite widespread, the weather service reported.

The combination of wind, low humidity, and dry vegetation in the foothills and mountains will bring near critical fire weather conditions, the NWS said.

A fire weather watch has been issued from late Wednesday night through Saturday evening for the mountains, foothills, and valleys.

High temperatures near the coast Tuesday are forecast to reach 73 degrees, 76 inland, 81 in the western valleys, 71 in the mountains, and 80 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Another mild day is expected Wednesday, with a coastal eddy predicted to bring slight cooling near the coast, though most temperatures overall will remain in the 70s.

Mild days and cool nights will persist due to dry air, forecasters said.

— Staff Report

