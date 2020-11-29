Share This Article:

San Diego County had another chilly morning Sunday, especially where the wind wasn’t blowing, with some valley areas dropping into the 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Northeast winds continued to blow to about 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph along the foothills of the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.

Relative humidity was down to 10-15%, so there is near critical fire weather, continuing through Tuesday before winds increase with the next arriving Santa Anas, which are expected to peak Thursday.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 73 degrees, 78 inland, 79 in the western valleys, 67 in the mountains, and 76 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Weak offshore flow and low humidity will continue through early next week, the NWS said. The chilly nights will lead to patchy frost and freezing conditions in the wind-sheltered valleys, while days trend a little warmer.

“It is already starting out dry preceding this next event which is not good,” forecasters said. “Relative humidity will plummet further and by Thursday, single-digit and teen relative humidity could drive all the way to the coast.”

— City News Service

Gusty Winds, Low Humidity Bring Fire Weather Conditions into Next Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: