Fire Danger to Fall by Monday, With Weaker Winds, Increase in Humidity

After experiencing northeast winds of up to 30 mph through Friday, the San Diego region can expect winds to weaken through Monday as critical fire conditions ease.

Gusts of up to 50 mph may occur as the humidity falls through Saturday to between 10 and 15%. High temperatures Friday will be a little warmer in the coastal and valley areas, but still chilly in the mountains (and cooler than normal in the deserts), according to the National Weather Service.

The windy, dry, conditions also apply to San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

By Monday, humidity should start to rise as well.

As fire risks remain high, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Red Flag warnings means that critical fire conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Here are the predicted maximum wind gusts through Friday. Winds will be strongest late tonight and early Friday morning when local gusts could reach 75 MPH (especially below Cajon Pass). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4qMLvAOB2u — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 27, 2020

