Cooler Weather Forecast for San Diego County, Slight Warming Tuesday

Weather forecasters are predicting lower temperatures across San Diego County Sunday through Monday, with a few coastal low clouds during overnight and morning hours.

Patchy dense fog was observed again Sunday morning along portions of the coast, but visibility continued to improve, and most low clouds and fog were expected to clear by about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

“Like yesterday, a steady stream of high clouds will persist through much of the day, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday,” the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 69 degrees, 71 inland, 78 in the western valleys, 72 in the mountains, and 82 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

On Monday, an upper low-pressure system will move in from the northwest, the NWS said.

“This will be a dry trough, though as it is coming in from a north trajectory,” forecasters said. “Gusty west winds will pick up over the mountains and into parts of the deserts, but mainly 20-30 mph, so not all that strong.”

The weather service said it is expected to be “slightly warmer Tuesday courtesy of very weak offshore flow, but will return to cooler weather by Thanksgiving.”

Conditions are expected to gradually warm starting next weekend and continuing through the end of the month.

— City News Service

