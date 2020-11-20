Foundation Awards Nearly $200K to Combat Social Isolation Among Seniors

Share This Article:

Nine local organizations – from Oceanside to City Heights – will receive $195,209 in grant funding to support vulnerable seniors across San Diego County.

The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation’s “No Senior Alone” Initiative awarded the funds, aided by a matching grant from the Sahm Family Foundation.

The grants aim to bolster lonely seniors, whose plight has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“To support our most isolated seniors, we must invest in a diverse set of providers that develop senior programming, build connective networks and create opportunities for seniors to contribute to the community,” said Bob Kelly, CEO and president of San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

Officials selected the grant recipients because of the diversity of the older people they serve and for their commitment to addressing the growing needs and concerns of often underserved socially isolated older people.

The foundation awarded grants to:

Villa Musica: $27,200 for Music on the Move, outdoor concerts and workshops for seniors;

San Marcos Senior Center: $14,910 for Connecting Seniors with Technology;

The Challenge Center: $16,000 for Outdoor Health Programs for Seniors, creating physical therapy and exercise classes in safe, socially distant ways;

Somali Family Services: $25,000 for Community Health Worker Outreach Program, supporting isolated seniors in City Heights and nearby communities;

Oceanside Senior Center: $15,000 for Digital Cafe, a program to provide equipment, instruction and support to improve virtual connections;

Peninsula Shepherd Center: $16,000 for Connections through Technology program, a program to improve virtual connections;

Foundation for SeniorCare: $6,620 for Telehealth Connections program, equipment and support to help rural seniors access medical care through digital platform;

The San Diego LGBT Center: $50,034 for Community Outreach and Digital Support program, to improve virtual connections for LGBTQ seniors; and

Neighborhood House Senior Center: $24,445 for Virtual Health and Wellness program, a program to provide equipment to improve virtual connections for seniors.

– City News Service

