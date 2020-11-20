First 5 San Diego Announces Effort to Get Supplies to Childcare Providers

Share This Article:

In support of the region’s childcare providers, First 5 San Diego announced an end-of-year supply distribution effort Thursday involving San Diego for Every Child, SupplyBank.Org, YMCA of San Diego County, the United Domestic Workers of America UDW/AFSCME Local 3930 and the Chicano Federation of San Diego County.

The expanded distribution of emergency supplies to childcare providers comes from recent increased funding from First 5 California. The outreach is intended to increase access to items such as cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers, so that childcare providers can continue to support families throughout San Diego County during the ongoing pandemic.

The news conference event at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, where the supplies were being stored, was a chance to thank childcare providers in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday while highlighting opportunities for public- private partnerships to continue supporting these needs.

The First 5 California Emergency Supplies Program is expanding its commitment from $4 million to $5 million to provide emergency supplies for all 58 counties statewide.

The event also recognized a recent $50,000 donation — with $20,000 going toward supplies and $30,000 to distance-learning stipends for providers — from The Parker Foundation, an organization dedicated to “the betterment of life for people throughout San Diego County.” Items purchased from that donation are being combined with those from the First 5 California Emergency Supplies Program to reach those most in need throughout San Diego County.

The supplies acquired through the additional funding are destined for providers who have not yet received supply kits, which have been distributed throughout the year. The goal is to complete all provider requests in San Diego County by the end of the year, reaching 1,400 providers.

“It is imperative that we continue supporting our childcare providers and frontline community agencies who have remained open and are providing essential services, especially as the region faces recent increased health safety measures,” said Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego. “We know how critical it is to have personal protective equipment supplies readily available for childcare providers and community agencies as they implement operational modifications to continue supporting families and their children.”

By the end of this year, First 5 California Emergency Supplies Program will have distributed more than 1 million diapers and baby wipes, 249,550 masks, 312,000 disposable gloves, 16,903 disinfectant wipes and cleaning supplies, 23,460 hand soaps and hand sanitizers, 960 First 5 infrared thermometers and 6,240 children’s books in 2020 throughout San Diego County.

Supplies displayed at Thursday’s event will be distributed in upcoming weeks to childcare providers throughout San Diego County in coordination with the United Domestic Workers of America UDW/AFSCME Local 3930 and the Chicano Federation of San Diego County, which have maintained a list of remaining providers in the region who have requested access to the supplies.

–City News Service

