Warm Days Ahead Before Windy, Cooler Weather Expected Midweek

Offshore flow across San Diego County will lead to warmer weather Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Cooler weather is expected to return on Tuesday as winds turn southerly and become strong and gusty over northern mountain areas, forecasters said. The marine layer will gradually rebuild this week as well, with a return of patchy low clouds and foggy nights and mornings, and seasonal temperatures.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 77 degrees, 83 in the western valleys, 82 in the foothills, 75 in the mountains, and 83 in the deserts, the NWS said.

A coastal eddy may develop on Monday, keeping some county coastal areas a bit cooler, forecasters said.

“Temperatures will be at or a touch below average from the mountains to the coast by the end of the work week, though the lower deserts will still remain a bit above average,” the weather service said.

A beach hazard statement issued by the NWS was in effect through Tuesday for minor tidal overflow during the morning high tides that will be near 6.8 feet. Minor flooding of beach parking lots and other low areas are forecast during these times. The surf will be 2-4 feet or less, so no substantial coastal flooding is expected.

Beaches most prone to high tides and minor flooding include Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial, the NWS said.

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, forecasters said the weather is likely to be fair and dry, along with seasonal temperatures.

— City News Service

