12-Year-Old Florida Boy Gets Fresh Start Thanks to Carlsbad Nonprofit

Share This Article:

Sylvia Walthour said her 12-year-old son can now look in the mirror and be confident. Her son, Bertran, recently received surgery in San Diego to remove male breast tissue that developed three years ago.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“I can’t even begin to tell you how happy he is now,” Walthour said. “It’s life-changing.”

The life-changing surgery, along with other expenses totaling more than $50,000 was covered by the nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, which has been covering the cost of surgeries for children in need since 1991.

Walthour, who lives in Florida, said she was searching the Internet for assistance for her son when she came across the Carlsbad nonprofit. S

“We did a Zoom call for the doctors to evaluate him,” she said. “They don’t even know what happened to [Bertran] but they said they would help. He was ecstatic.”

Walthour said Bertran can now enjoy regular activities without being taunted about the deformities that developed on his body. She said her active son plays basketball and swims but would often face bullies.

“Kids can be cruel and, unfortunately, we can’t always shield our children,” she said. “Now he’ll be able to take his shirt off and not feel embarrassed or ashamed… Walk with his head up not slumped over. This surgery will give him a new look at life.”

Michelle Pius, chief development officer for Fresh Start, said Bertran’s experience isn’t unique.

“They are often stared at and teased by other children,” she said. “The emotional toil it takes can be unbearable and have lasting effects. We are the safety net for children who are being denied coverage by their health insurance, or don’t have health insurance or the financial resources to pay for corrective surgery.”

Pius said the need for Fresh Start is more so important because of the pandemic.

“With the current financial crisis and unemployment skyrocketing and loss of employer sponsored health insurance combined with fears of the unknown, Fresh Start is gearing up to accommodate even more children,” she said. “As the safety net for the uninsured, underinsured and the growing number of financially insecure families in our communities, Fresh Start remains committed to providing high quality medical care and related services for children suffering with cosmetic and physical deformities. Fresh Start is more relevant than ever.”

For more information about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts or to apply for assistance, go to freshstart.org. The nonprofit also accepts and relies on donations from the public.

12-Year-Old Florida Boy Gets Fresh Start Thanks to Carlsbad Nonprofit was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: