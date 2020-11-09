Food Benefits Available for Households Impacted by Valley Fire

Share This Article:

Individuals and families impacted by the Valley Fire may be eligible to receive food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday.

A family of four with a monthly income up to $2,893 potentially can receive up to $646 in food benefits through the Disaster CalFresh program, which is available to those who lived or worked in an area affected by the 17,565-acre blaze between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, according to the state agency.

Those impacted by the Japatul Valley-area wildfire may be eligible for the benefits if their household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the wildfire:

at least one family member was not yet getting regular CalFresh food benefits

money was spent because of the wildfire or a related power outage

money was lost from work because of the wildfires

money was spent because of damage to a home or business

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disaster CalFresh program will be operated, for the first time, primarily by telephone.

Households may apply from Nov. 16-20 by dialing 211, or by submitting an application online at mybenefitscalwin.org.

In most cases, Disaster CalFresh food benefits — provided on an electronic benefits-transfer card — will be available within three days of the date of a qualifying interview, according to CDSS public affairs.

Further information is available at www.cdss.ca.gov/disastercalfresh1.

— City News Service

