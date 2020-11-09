Share This Article:

COVID-19 may have taken away some things in life, but it can’t take away your spirit! CBF Productions recently announced it will host “Holidays In Your Car,” a drive-thru holiday lights show, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The event, which will also take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, will last through Jan. 2.

Guests will be asked to stay in their cars as they drive through an enchanting mile-and-a-half display of over one million dazzling LED lights, accompanied by your favorite holiday tunes. With some displays standing at over 40 feet in height, “Holidays in Your Car” also includes spectacular installations of high-end projections casting festive images onto sets, arches, and surfaces to create an unforgettable experience.

The company said it’s following all health orders and requiring all event staff to wear personal protective equipment.

For more information, go to www.holidaysinyourcar.com/.

Del Mar Fairgrounds to Host ‘Holidays In Your Car’ was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: